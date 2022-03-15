(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is offering incentives to farmers to produce wheat and setting an output quota for subsidies as the country rushes to safeguard supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

Farmers must deliver a minimum ratio to the government to participate in the country’s bread-subsidy program, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. They won’t be able to sell the rest of their crop outside the official procurement system without a license, it said.

Officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade declined to comment.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, imports most of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, using those supplies as a cornerstone for the subsidy program that provides bread at reduced prices for about 70 million people. The war in Ukraine has sent wheat prices soaring, putting pressure on the finances of the Egyptian government, which wants to guard against profiteering.

The new rules are part of the country’s efforts to tighten control over the local market to maintain price stability and secure reserves of basic foodstuffs amid the fallout from the war.

Large-scale farmers who deliver at least 90% of this season’s yield to the government will receive incentives in the form of subsidized fertilizers for the summer season, according to the document.

Biggest Wheat Buyer Blames ‘Greedy Traders’ for Spiraling Prices

Egypt has raised its target for purchases of local wheat to more than 6 million tons. Earlier this week, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi urged the cabinet to offer farmers additional incentives to encourage them to sell the maximum amount of the grain to the government, while closely monitoring the production chain of wheat yield that starts in April.

Sisi on Tuesday also asked the government to study the price of unsubsidized bread with a view to possibly regulating it.

The war has pushed up wheat-flour prices by 19% and vegetable oils by 10%, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said last week. Consumer inflation had already accelerated to an annual 8.8% in February, driven by higher food prices. The crunch comes at a delicate time for the Arab world as Ramadan approaches.

Egypt also banned exports of key staples, including flour, lentils and wheat, pasta and fava beans for three months amid the fallout from the Ukraine war.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.