Egypt identified the first two-army linked companies in which it plans to offer stakes, part of the North African nation’s latest bid to court much-needed private investment.

Stakes in the National Company for Producing and Bottling Water (Safi) and Wataniya Petroleum will be initially offered to the private sector as a first stage before being listed on Egypt’s stock exchange, making them potentially available to all Egyptians, the cabinet said in a statement.

The move is part of a broader initiative to offer as much as 100% in some companies of the National Service Products Organization, which is affiliated to the Defense Ministry.

“There will be cooperation with the NSPO on other companies” that will be announced later, according to the statement.

Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund has previously said it will help promote whichever companies were chosen and could potentially also invest in some of the stakes.

