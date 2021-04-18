(Bloomberg) -- A passenger train derailed Sunday north of Cairo, leaving at least 11 people dead and some 98 others injured, a Health Ministry official said, the latest in a string of rail accidents.

The derailment occurred when at least four of the train’s carriages went off the tracks shortly after its departure from a station in Qalyubia governorate en route to Mansoura, state media reported. Almost 60 ambulances rushed to the scene to transport the injured to local hospitals.

The incident was the third railway incident in Egypt in a month. In March, a crash in southern Egypt left 19 dead and sparked fresh calls for revamping the country’s aging railway infrastructure and a revision of safety protocols.

(Updates with latest death toll in first paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.