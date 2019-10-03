(Bloomberg) -- Egypt will raise its share of longer-dated debt to 40% of annual domestic issuance by the end of the current fiscal year, from 5% in 2017-18, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said.

With a gradual shift away from short-term T-bills and toward instruments such as Treasury bonds, the goal is to push the average maturity on debt to around four years by June 2020, up from 1.9 years in 2017-2018, he said in an interview in Cairo.

Read more: Egypt to Approach Banks Soon for Bond Sale of Up to $7 Billion

The Finance Ministry has embarked on a four-year strategy that aims to reduce the debt burden in one of the Middle East’s most indebted countries to 80% of gross domestic product by 2022.

The strategy involves diversifying debt instruments, currencies and investor bases, and could see the introduction of new instruments such as variable-rate bonds linked to inflation and zero-coupon securities. Egypt’s current fiscal year ends June 30.

“You need some sort of diversification, this is the main concept we are adopting,” Maait said. A first international issuance this year is likely to be in dollars, and sukuk, green bonds, so-called Panda bonds in Chinese renminbi and Samurai sales in Japanese yen are also being considered, he said.

Investor interest in Egyptian local debt could be boosted by a future agreement with Belgium-based Euroclear, which settles transactions in securities in dozens of countries, and by meeting the technical specifications to include Egyptian debt in JPMorgan’s emerging-market bond indexes, or EMBI, Maait said.

He said he hopes to conclude a Euroclear deal by January and meet requirements for EMBI by July. A previous target of joining Euroclear this month was missed because of legislative issues that parliament should address soon, he said.

Egyptian debt has been attracting foreign investors with one of the world’s highest real yields -- meaning the rate investors earn when stripping out inflation -- at about 5.7% currently.

But with the central bank joining a global easing cycle, cutting interest rates by 250 basis points in the past two months to 13.25%, those returns are likely to be a thing of the past. Maait said that a real return of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point, would be “a reasonable real interest rate that keeps Egypt attractive for foreign investors.”

