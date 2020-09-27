(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is preparing to sell its first-ever green bond as the North African country looks to diversify its sources of financing and investors.

The issuance would be the first of its kind by a sovereign in the region, the Finance Ministry said Sunday in a statement. It mentioned a portfolio of Egyptian green projects worth $1.9 billion, including pollution reduction, renewable energy, clean transportation and sustainable water management.

Egypt, which seeks to raise $500 million from the offering, has selected Deutsche Bank AG, Citibank, HSBC Holdings Plc, Credit Agricole SA to manage the sale, the ministry said in February.

