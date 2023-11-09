(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi will face three challengers in December elections he’s all-but-certain to win even as the economy languishes.

El-Sisi, who’s seeking a third term that would extend his rule until 2030, will compete with Farid Zahran, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party, Wafd Party chief Abdel-Sanad Yamama and Hazem Omar, chairman of the Republican People’s Party, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

While all three are known faces — in contrast to Sisi’s sole competitor in the last ballot — they’ll struggle to mount a challenge to the former field marshal who’s backed by the North Africa’s nation’s state machinery. El-Sisi received more than 90% of votes in 2014 and 2018.

The Dec. 10-12 elections come as the Middle East’s most populous nation is mired in an economic crisis and desperately seeking foreign currency while inflation runs at a record high.

El-Sisi, who came to power after the 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, is vowing to press ahead with an ambitious reshaping of Egypt he says is vital to meet the demands of its 105 million people and overcome years of lassitude and mismanagement.

Under his rule, tens of billions of dollars have been spent on mega-projects, from highways and bridges to a new administrative capital and the widening of the Suez Canal. Critics contend the borrowing helped fuel the current crisis.

With soaring living costs leaving few Egyptians untouched, the economy had been expected to be the main backdrop of the vote. The Israel-Hamas war may have changed that, with Egypt’s key role thrusting the country to the forefront of regional diplomacy.

Egyptians have rallied in support of Gaza’s Palestinians, while El-Sisi’s calls for an immediate cease-fire and rejection of any plan to displace Palestinians to Egyptian territory have found substantial local support.

Two would-be challengers who were seen as likely posing slightly more of an electoral threat won’t be on the ballot. The head of the Dostoor Party, Gameela Ismail, who would have been Egypt’s first female presidential candidate, withdrew after her organization’s top committee decided not to nominate her.

Meanwhile, former lawmaker Ahmed Tantawi — an outspoken government critic — said his efforts to secure the necessary endorsements for his candidacy were blocked and his supporters harassed. The elections authority has said it found no evidence of wrongdoing.

