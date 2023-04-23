(Bloomberg) -- Egypt raised funding for its overall social protection programs by 48% for the 2023-24 fiscal year to EGP 529.7b ($17.1 billion) from EGP358.4b in 2022-23, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The increase aims to alleviate the burden of citizens from the global inflationary wave that’s pushed up prices for basic goods. Egypt aims to expand the social protection network for the most vulnerable and needy families.

Food subsidies will rise to EGP127.7b in 2023/24 from EGP90b, the ministry said. Egypt allocated EGP 119.4b to fuel subsidies in new budget.

Egypt’s consumer prices climbed an annual 32.7% in March, the fastest in almost six years. Food prices have spiralled up in step with a devaluation in the Egyptian pound.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.