(Bloomberg) -- It’s only the degree of monetary easing in Egypt that remains in question for the central bank after inflation plunged near a decade-low.

Authorities may figure they can seize on the moment to strike a balance between a lower interest rate that spurs much-needed enterprise while maintaining the North African nation’s ranking as a favorite for investors in emerging-market debt.

All but one of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predict the Monetary Policy Committee will make its third consecutive cut and reduce the benchmark rate from 13.25%. The meeting on Thursday could be the last for Governor Tarek Amer’s term, which is due to end Nov. 26 but may be renewed.

“Sharp declines in inflation have raised the risk of a more front-loaded 150 to 200 basis-point rate cut,” said Bilal Khan, senior economist at Standard Chartered Plc in Dubai, who predicts a decrease of 1 percentage point.

Egypt’s economy is nearing a new crossroads. A three-year loan program backed by the International Monetary Fund is ending and the Arab world’s most populous nation is in talks over a fresh, non-financial deal as it faces increasing calls to curb the economic dominance of the public sector.

Inflation Tumbles

Just two years ago, Egypt’s inflation rate was topping 30% as a currency devaluation and IMF-backed subsidy cuts took their toll. In October, the headline rate was 3.1% -- its lowest since 2010.

A sharp deceleration in food costs helped fuel the slowdown, but so too did the statistical effect of a high base last year. That’s set to fade in coming months but will likely remain within the central bank’s target range of 9%, plus or minus 3 percentage points, by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The price relief might be good news for pocketbooks in Egypt, where half the 100 million population live close to or below the poverty line. But Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage last week said it also could pose a “short-term challenge for policy makers going forward,” with declining prices for essential food items and industry lobbying for lower energy costs potentially leaving inflation at a “wafer-thin single-digit rate for the near term.”

Carry Trade

Egypt’s high rates, stable currency and tamed inflation have made it a recent darling of the carry trade, in which investors borrow in currencies where rates are low and invest in the local assets of countries where they’re high.

Egypt’s real borrowing costs -- the difference between its inflation and policy rates -- were outmatched only by crisis-stricken Argentina among more than 50 economies tracked by Bloomberg. With a global move toward easing twinned and the inflation rate plummeting, Egypt has leeway to cut without dimming the allure of its debt yields.

Investment, Debt

A fourth rate cut of 2019 could also help the Middle East’s fastest-growing economy with two of its main targets: boosting private investment and slashing debt-servicing.

The government said this week it targets 6.4% growth in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has said he’d like the private sector’s share of gross domestic product to rise to 70% in the next five to seven years.

Tourism and gas revenue have helped Egypt’s revival but “the economy needs more drivers to sustain its momentum and reach growth rates targeted by the government,” said Omneia Ramadan, senior economist at Dcode EFC. “This can only be achieved by higher contribution of private investment -- the starting point should be lower interest rates.”

