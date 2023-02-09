(Bloomberg) --

Egypt is prepared to offer all the companies run by the military-affiliated National Service Projects Organization, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said.

El-Sisi, speaking at a televised event Thursday, said the government had already put up for offer two of the companies to investors, a reference to oil products distributor Wataniya and mineral water bottler Safi. “We’re prepared to offer all the companies,” he said, adding that it could also be in the form of partnerships.

Safi and Wataniya were included in a list of 32 state-run firms that the government announced on Wednesday would be presented as share offerings to the public, block sales to strategic investors or a combination of the two.

