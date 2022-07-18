(Bloomberg) -- Egypt stands ready to play whatever role it can in helping ease the current Europe gas crisis, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said Monday.

El-Sisi, speaking in a news conference with the German chancellor, said that with the current gas liquefaction stations, Egypt “could export all the natural gas that it can produce from the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“If Egypt has a role to play in mitigating the impact of any crisis, it’s ready to play this role,” Sisi was quoted as saying by the state-run Middle East News Agency.

