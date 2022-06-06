(Bloomberg) --

Egypt’s net international reserves dropped for the second time this year after what the central bank said was an external debt repayment of about $2 billion.

Net reserves fell to $35.5 billion at the end of May from $37.1 billion a month earlier, the central bank said Monday. The stockpile is down nearly $5.5 billion since the end of last year after also declining in March.

Among other obligations, Egypt last month paid the coupon on its sovereign Eurobonds as well as the principal and interest on debt owed to the International Monetary Fund, according to the central bank. The remaining holdings are “within all adequacy measures” and cover around five months of merchandise imports, it said.

The country’s reserves are increasingly in focus, with Moody’s Investors Service last month warning of “a significant narrowing in the foreign-exchange reserve buffer to meet upcoming external debt service payments.”

A favorite destination among overseas portfolio investors in recent years, Egypt has seen $20 billion foreign outflows from its local debt market this year, while Russia’s invasion of its neighbor tempered global appetite for riskier assets.

A large food importer, Egypt is wrestling with record grain prices caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The most populous Arab nation previously bought most of its wheat from the two countries at war. Russia has also been a major source of visitors for Egypt’s lucrative tourism industry.

Authorities have won pledges of more than $20 billion in deposits and investment from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Gulf allies that are keen to shore up the economy of a country viewed as a linchpin in the Arab world. Egypt has also requested discussions with the IMF on a new program.

In March, the central bank allowed the pound -- which has been stable for almost two years -- to weaken more than 15% and hiked interest rates for the first time since 2017.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.