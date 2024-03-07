(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s credit outlook was raised to positive by Moody’s Ratings as the nation unlocks fresh funding from the International Monetary Fund and bilateral lenders.

The credit-rating company changed Egypt’s outlook to positive from negative, while affirming the Caa1 rating, according to a statement Thursday.

The move “reflects significant official and bilateral support announced and marked policy steps taken in the past week that will, if maintained, support macroeconomic rebalancing,” wrote analyst Elisa Parisi-Capone in the statement.

Parisi-Capone also pointed to large investment from the United Arab Emirates that is expected to cover Egypt’s external financing gap until June 2026, which has “significantly” reduced downside risks. Egypt’s decision to devalue the currency and raise interest rates will also help maintain an IMF program, she wrote.

Egypt reached a deal Wednesday with the IMF that would more than double the country’s rescue program to $8 billion. The Fund also anticipates additional aid from the country’s partners.

