(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s parliament on Tuesday approved an amendment to the constitution that would extend the presidential term to six years from four, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported.

The article also would extend President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s current term for another two years, and allow him to run for re-election for a third term of six years. If he’s voted in again, he would hold office until 2030.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tarek El-Tablawy in Cairo at teltablawy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.