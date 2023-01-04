11m ago
Egypt’s Pound Heads for Biggest Drop Since October Devaluation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
The Egyptian pound plunged to a record low on Wednesday, heading for its biggest slump since the aftermath of the North African nation’s devaluation in late October.
The currency has remained under pressure as Egypt faces its worst foreign-exchange crunch in half a decade. It slid 4% to 25.8 per dollar in the offshore market as of 12:10 p.m. in Cairo, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Egypt devalued its currency twice in 2022, with a pledge in October to adopt a flexible exchange-rate policy eventually helping the country clinch a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
The central bank last week revoked a requirement for importers to secure letters of credit, a rule that had been blamed for a massive backlog at ports.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
11:24
David Rosenberg: A bleak outlook for 2023
-
6:35
Discount airlines may keep ticket prices down in 2023: Expert
-
9:17
These are the stocks that kept investors up at night in 2022
-
6:23
How to take stock of your subscriptions
-
4:05
Bankruptcy: Experts explain how to rebuild credit
-
4:15
How generation Z should prepare their finances for 2023