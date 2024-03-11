(Bloomberg) -- Turkish textile manufacturers are weighing a shift in manufacturing investments to Egypt due to the North African country’s weaker currency and promises of reforms.

Producers in Turkey — the seventh-biggest exporter of apparel globally — are weighed down by the combination of a higher minimum wage than their peers and a currency they say is too strong.

Egypt has emerged as an alternative manufacturing base, Turkish businesses said, citing a nearly 40% decline in its currency last week and lower energy costs.

Egypt’s shift toward “rational” policies makes it a formidable rival on Turkey’s doorstep and companies with investments there are already weighing possible expansions of their facilities, according to Seref Fayat, head of the apparel division at Turkey’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.

Headwinds facing apparel makers in Turkey were evident even before Egypt allowed the pound the weaken, with textile exports falling in the first two months of this year, extending an annual decline in the whole of 2023, according to data from the country’s Textile Exporters’ Association. Turkey’s central bank and the Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the lira will continue to appreciate when adjusted for inflation, which is running at near 70%.

The currency’s relative strength after years of steep declines makes it impossible for manufacturers to pass cost increases on to consumers, according to Fayat. For policymakers, keeping the lira steady is key to reining in inflation.

“Turkey has become too expensive. The businesspeople I speak with say they’re laying off workers.” The country “has to move to a point where the exchange rate isn’t under pressure,” he said.

To be sure, it takes more than just a weak currency for a meaningful shift in production. Investors in Egypt have long complained of private enterprise being crowded out by state entities. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which are set to significantly boost their funding to Egypt, are pushing for that to change.

Ramazan Kaya, head of the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers’ Association, said the lira needs to decline by roughly a quarter in order to compete against Egypt. Even so, investing in the North African country “is not something that can happen in a day,” he said.

For those who already invested in Egypt, the recent changes make expansion an attractive proposition.

Yesim Group, a Turkish manufacturer for global brands including Zara, Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger, has invested in manufacturing in Egypt since 2008 and may consider boosting investments, company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Senol Sankaya said.

Advantages include a free trade agreement with the US and labor costs at about 30% of those in Turkey, Sankaya said.

