(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s pound plunged after the central bank said it was moving to a more flexible currency regime as the North African nation gets closer to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan.

The pound depreciated over 12% to a record low of 22.4526 against the dollar in offshore trading as of 10:36 a.m. in Cairo, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank also raised official borrowing costs by 200 basis points.

Some of the world’s biggest banks have said the pound was too expensive as the dollar’s relentless rise batters the currencies of Egypt’s trading partners and developing peers. Before devaluing the pound by about 15% in March, Egypt had kept the currency stable against the dollar for about two years. The IMF favors a more flexible exchange rate.

The Arab world’s most populous nation is seeking to lift the economy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent Egypt’s food and fuel import bills soaring and helped spur an exodus of foreign portfolio investors from the local debt market. The nation is grappling with its worst foreign-exchange crunch since a dollar shortage half a decade ago prompted a pound devaluation and eventually led to a $12 billion IMF loan.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said Egypt’s move on Thursday was a surprise in terms of timing and also bigger than they had expected. “This is likely to lead to significant pound weakness in the immediate term,” they said in a report.

