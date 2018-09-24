(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s biggest outsourcing services provider, Raya Contact Center, is expanding as economic growth rebounds and a weaker currency makes it more competitive.

The Cairo-based company, which operates offshore call centers and offers other corporate services, added about 1,000 workstations this year, compared to a previous annual average of 400 workstations, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Reem Asaad said. The company expects to reach a total of 10,000 workstations by the end of 2020, from 6,700 now.

Raya, which gets 75 percent of its revenue from serving clients outside Egypt, expects to begin operating in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter of 2019, Assad said in an interview.

"We are now getting back on the map," Asaad said. "We are price competitive and foreign clients are now getting back in touch with us."

The rekindling of interest comes two years after Egypt lifted most capital controls to end a crippling dollar shortage and embarked on an economic reform program that won support from the International Monetary Fund. The value of the pound halved after the changes, making Egypt more competitive in terms of labor costs, and economic growth is rebounding.

Egypt had dropped on management consultant A.T. Kearney’s global services location index from 4th place in 2011 to 16th in 2016. The index evaluates the attractiveness of countries in providing offshore outsourcing services. After the currency devaluation in November 2016, Egypt climbed back up to 14th place.

