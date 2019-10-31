(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said Thursday that offerings of state companies on the stock market could include those run by the military as he vowed to press ahead with a stream of new projects.

In remarks made during the opening of two state-run chemical plants, El-Sisi said Egypt’s military is working alongside private firms -- comments seemingly aimed at refuting claims the armed forces have crowded out other enterprises. He said Egypt will continue with new projects to boost economic growth, telling critics they could “get lost” if they didn’t like it.

El-Sisi also said that military companies could be included in the ongoing program to offer stakes of state-run companies to private investors, arguing that the Egyptian people should be given the chance to participate in those firms. In comments carried by state TV, he stressed the private sector was welcome to take part in all projects.

A sweeping program launched in 2016 to revive Egypt’s economy has netted it impressive gains and turned it into a emerging-market favorite for debt investors. But it’s also pushed more of the population into poverty and opened the door for criticisms of the government.

El-Sisi, who was elected the year following the 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in a military-backed public uprising, has prided himself on rebuilding the Arab world’s most populous nation.

Billions of dollars have been poured into projects including an extension to the Suez Canal and a new administrative capital, which he says are a new cornerstone for the nation. Critics contend they are a squandering of money.

Speaking Thursday, El-Sisi said he’d have “no problem” if he were asked to inaugurate projects daily over the next three weeks.

While stressing a need for government accountability, El-Sisi repeatedly said there’s a requirement to separate fact from rumor and that the media has an important role in combating falsehoods circulating on social media.

