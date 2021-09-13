1h ago
Egypt’s Sisi to Meet Israel Premier for Talks on Monday
(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday to discuss issues including the peace process, Sisi’s office said in a statement.
The meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh would be the first official visit by an Israeli premier to Egypt in years.
