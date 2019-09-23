(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s stock market may face an intense trading session Monday after small-scale protests triggered an unexpected sell-off in Cairo.

On Sunday, the main equities index slumped by the most since 2016 after anti-government protests over the weekend, with all members of the EGX 30 posting losses for the day. The country’s dollar bonds due 2029 declined shortly after they started trading Monday.

Before that decline, the gauge had been one of the top four performing indexes among major peers tracked by Bloomberg globally this year in dollar terms, as investors cheered reforms that allowed economic growth amid declining interest rates. While analysts see volatility remaining high this week, Naeem Brokerage suggests looking at banking stocks and the local tobacco producer while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank forecasts another rate cut is on the way.

Here’s what analysts are saying:

Naeem Brokerage, Allen Sandeep

Sunday’s slump “took the analyst community by surprise, no one looked at those protests that seriously.”

Selling pressure was sparked initially by Arab investors, which led to margin calls to be triggered, “and then locals also had to join. So you had a whole herd of investors selling.”

The market could be weak again Monday “because foreigners could also express their concern and sell, so we are not advising clients to take any fresh position today. But probably by tomorrow or day after, when things become clear.”

Prefers defensive stocks, mainly banks, such as Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE and Credit Agricole Egypt SAE and domestic tobacco producer, Eastern Company SAE.

FXTM, Jameel Ahmad

Sunday’s performance was “really strange”, since country was seen until then “as a bright spark in 2019 for the region.”

Since Egypt stocks have outperformed regional peers this year, protests could be leading investors to take profits.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Monica Malik

Expects the Central Bank of Egypt to lower benchmark interest rates by 100 basis points at a meeting on Thursday, following a 150 basis points cut in August.

“The disinflation backdrop and the global monetary easing provide space for the CBE to cut.”

Expect Egypt to continue attracting foreign capital inflows, “as its real interest rates are still high compared to the developed and EM economies.”

Century Financial, Arun Leslie John

“Investors hate uncertainty, and they have rushed for the exit and this has resulted in EGX 30” decline, with basic resources, chemicals and real estate as the most impacted sectors.

“Nonetheless, it should be still kept in mind that EGX 30 is one of the global outperformers‘’ for the year, and “the reason for the outperformance being strong structural reforms undertaken by the government.”

