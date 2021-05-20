(Bloomberg) -- Egypt announced that a cease-fire agreed between Hamas and Israel in the isolated Palestinian enclave of Gaza will begin at 2 a.m. on Friday, the official MENA news agency said.

Cairo will send two security delegations to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to follow up on implementation following 11 days of fighting. The announcement came after Israel’s cabinet met and approved a truce.

