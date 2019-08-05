(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s government said Islamist militants were behind a blast that killed at least 20 people near a hospital in central Cairo, the latest bloodshed in the North African nation that’s battling a long-running insurgency.

Militants were transporting an explosives-laden vehicle for an attack when it detonated outside the oncology hospital late Sunday, the Interior Ministry said Monday in a statement. Forty-seven other people were injured in the blast, which was initially said to be caused by a car accident.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi described it as a “cowardly terrorist incident,” and said the Egyptian state was committed to “confront and uproot brutal terrorism.” The Interior Ministry said the Hasm movement was responsible, a group that’s carried out previous attacks and is linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt is waging a years-long campaign against militant groups, including those affiliated with Islamic State. While much of the violence has been in North Sinai, extremists have also carried out attacks far beyond the peninsula. In the last significant attack in greater Cairo in May, at least 16 people were wounded in a roadside bombing targeting a tour bus near the Giza pyramids.

