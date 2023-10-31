(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is prepared for thousands of aid trucks to cross into Gaza, an official said, blaming onerous Israeli inspections for slowing the flow of sorely needed humanitarian relief to the besieged territory.

Some 250 aid vehicles have entered Gaza in the past 10 days and Egypt is ready for thousands, not hundreds, more, the head of the country’s State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, was cited as saying Tuesday by the state-run Middle East News Agency.

The relief delivered so far though Egypt’s Rafah crossing is a tiny fraction of what the United Nations and others have warned Gaza’s 2.3 million population needs to avert humanitarian disaster as Israel enacts airstrikes and a ground offensive against Hamas, which the US and Europe designate a terrorist group.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said Monday that aid deliveries should rise to 100 trucks per day by midweek.

Rashwan, speaking to reporters in El-Arish city in North Sinai, which borders Gaza, said the North African country has the capacity at its medical facilities to treat wounded Palestinians. More than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

At the same time, Egypt has repeatedly rejected any notion of a mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to its soil. President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has described it as a matter of national security and said it would also effectively end Palestinian hopes for statehood.

