Egypt Says It Will Act With ‘Firmness’ Against More Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian authorities warned Wednesday that any attempts at disrupting public order would be met “with all firmness and decisiveness,” amid concerns of fresh protests against President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

The statement, issued by the Interior Ministry which oversees the country’s security forces, signaled the government wouldn’t tolerate a repeat of the Sept. 20 demonstrations that saw thousands take to the streets across the country.

