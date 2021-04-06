(Bloomberg) -- Egypt said the latest African Union-mediated talks failed to make any progress in resolving a dispute over the giant dam Ethiopia is building on a Nile River tributary.

No agreement was reached on relaunching discussions and Ethiopia rejected a proposal by Sudan, backed by Egypt, to broaden mediation to an international quartet, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a statement.

Officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan had been holding talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the president of which is the current chairman of the African Union.

