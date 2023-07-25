(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s biggest state-owned lenders are offering new high-interest US dollar-denominated certificates of deposit to foreigners and Egyptians, in the latest push to tackle the country’s worst foreign currency crisis in years.

The latest three-year certificates from National Bank of Egypt SAE and Banque Misr SAE offer returns of 9% per year, with the interest to be paid upfront in Egyptian pounds, the state-run Middle East News Agency said.

Both banks will also offer a 7% annual rate certificate, with interest paid out quarterly in dollars. The minimum certificate value is $1,000. Both banks will begin offering the CDs on July 26.

Attracting dollars is key for the economy of the Middle East’s most populous nation, which was heavily exposed to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s seeking liquidity to clear a backlog of foreign-currency requests from importers and other companies, and to ease pressure on the pound.

Egypt’s central bank last year permitted the introduction of currency derivatives to unlock liquidity in the local market.

Authorities have devalued the Egyptian pound three times since March 2022 and say they’re shifting to a more flexible exchange-rate regime after years of managing the currency — a policy that depleted the country’s reserves.

The pledge helped Egypt secure a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund. Energy-rich allies in the Gulf have also deposited $13 billion in Egypt’s central bank and vowed more than $10 billion in investment to help the country get through its economic crisis.

While the pound currently trades at about 30.9 per dollar at banks, it now changes hands on the black market at around 38.

NBE is also offering Egyptian expatriates loans of up to four years guaranteed by their salaries, according to MENA. Loan installment are to be paid through the transfer of foreign currency from abroad.

