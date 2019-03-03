Egypt Shares Gain in Best Start to a Year Since 2014: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian stocks were among the biggest gainers in the Middle East, extending the main index’s best start to a year since 2014.

The EGX30 Index, already one of the world’s top performers so far this year, climbed 0.8 percent, led by an advance in Commercial International Bank Egypt, which accounts for more than a third of the gauge. Eastern Tobacco jumped as much as 5.6 percent after Chemical Industries Holding Co. said it would sell part of its stake in the company.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Shares in Kuwait advance 0.9% buoyed by a 0.9% gain in National Bank of Kuwait

Saudi’s Tadawul All Share Index adds 0.6% The Tadawul Banks Index is the biggest contributor to gains as all but one of the 12 members rise

Qatar’s stock exchange is closed due to local holiday. Trading resumes on March 4 The QE Index is the worst performer in February, down 5.7%, its worst month in a year



