(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s stocks resumed their decline after the exchange lifted a temporary suspension in trading to help cool the sell-off. The rout was triggered by concern that the small but rare protests against President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s government may escalate.

All but three members of the EGX100 Index fell, dragging the gauge down by 5.1%, on course for biggest loss since 2012. The suspension was triggered at about 12:42 p.m. in Cairo when the gauge sank 5%, according to Bloomberg data. The main EGX30 index retreated as much as 4.6%.

Hundreds of protesters chanted anti-government slogans on Friday evening in cities including Cairo, Alexandria, Damietta, Mansoura, Mahalla and Suez, according to the state-run Ahram Online news website. Dozens were arrested, according to rights groups. The rallies evoked memories of years of instability following a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak.

“Investors hate uncertainty and they have rushed for the exit,” said Arun Leslie John, the chief market analyst at Century Financial in Dubai. “Basic resources, chemicals and real estate have been the most impacted sectors.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s main index advanced the most since at least 2016, buoyed by gains in Kuwait Finance House KSCP, Ahli United Bank BSC and National Bank of Kuwait SAK.

Kuwait’s central bank decided not to follow the rest of its Gulf peers last week in lowering borrowing costs after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates, citing a desire to underpin the country’s currency, the dinar, among its reasons.

Read more: Falling Real Rate Adds Rationale to Kuwait’s No Post-Fed Cut

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

All members of Egypt’s EGX30 index decline Among the largest caps, Commercial International Bank and Eastern Company SAE drop 3.6% and 6.3%, respectively Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company loses the most among index members, down 11%

Kuwait’s Premier Market index rises 2.9%, the most in the region with KFH and AUB up 5.7% and 4.6% The market got a boost from a periodical index update by FTSE Russell, which considered the closing prices of Thursday to implement quarterly changes to some of its benchmarks and leading to an increase in passive inflows. The review is expected to draw about $14 million in flows by foreigners to Kuwait, according to estimates by EFG-Hermes Holding

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index adds 0.3%, extending gain of 1.2% last week Saudi Aramco reiterated its commitment to bringing production back to its full capacity by the end of the month. Brent crude rose 6.7% last week, the largest weekly gain since January MORE: Aramco Said to Add Barclays, BNP, Deutsche, UBS as Bookrunners

In the United Arab Emirates, the gauge in Dubai falls 0.1% while Abu Dhabi’s ends little changed

Israel’s TA-35 retreats 0.7% Partner Communications falls as much as 4.8% after a report by local newspaper Calcalist that shareholder Haim Saban plans to hand his 30.4% stake in the company back to Hong Kong-based Hutchison



To contact the reporters on this story: Filipe Pacheco in Dubai at fpacheco4@bloomberg.net;Farah Elbahrawy in Dubai at felbahrawy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Tarek El-Tablawy, Paul Wallace

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.