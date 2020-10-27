(Bloomberg) -- Egypt and Sudan are insistent on reaching a “legally binding” framework for the filling and operation of the Ethiopia’s Great Renaissance Dam that addresses the interests of all parties, the presidency said Tuesday in a statement.

The comments came during President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s meeting with the president of Sudan’s transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burha.

Read: Ethiopia Upbeat on Resolving Dam Feud With Egypt, Sudan

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.