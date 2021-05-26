(Bloomberg) --

Egypt is targeting $6 billion-$9 billion in tourism revenue in 2021 as an influx of Eastern European and Gulf vacationers revive a key sector heavily hit by the pandemic, the minister said.

With visitors numbers having risen to about 500,000 a month, Egypt is hoping for a total of more than 6 million tourists this year, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany said Wednesday on the sidelines of a tourism conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

El-Enany in January told Al-Arabiya TV channel that tourism revenue dropped to about $4 billion in 2020 from $13 billion the year before.

El-Enany also said:

Authorities expect to open the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza -- a major tourist attraction -- this year, but that may be delayed to 2022.

More than 60% of current arrivals are from Eastern Europe or the former Soviet Union; 20% are from Gulf countries.

All tourism workers will be vaccinated to ensure safety.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.