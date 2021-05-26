May 26, 2021
Egypt Targets Up to $9 Billion Tourism Revenue as Revival Begins
Bloomberg News,
Egypt is targeting $6 billion-$9 billion in tourism revenue in 2021 as an influx of Eastern European and Gulf vacationers revive a key sector heavily hit by the pandemic, the minister said.
With visitors numbers having risen to about 500,000 a month, Egypt is hoping for a total of more than 6 million tourists this year, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany said Wednesday on the sidelines of a tourism conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
El-Enany in January told Al-Arabiya TV channel that tourism revenue dropped to about $4 billion in 2020 from $13 billion the year before.
El-Enany also said:
- Authorities expect to open the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza -- a major tourist attraction -- this year, but that may be delayed to 2022.
- More than 60% of current arrivals are from Eastern Europe or the former Soviet Union; 20% are from Gulf countries.
- All tourism workers will be vaccinated to ensure safety.
