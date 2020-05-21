(Bloomberg) --

Egypt returned to international bond markets for the first time since November -- the latest test of a fragile recovery in global risk appetite as countries scramble to fund their crisis response.

The Arab world’s most populous nation is selling bonds maturing in 4-, 12- and 30 years, with initial price talks ranging from the 6.25% area to 9.375%, according to a person familiar with the deal who asked not to be named because they aren’t allowed to speak publicly.

With a credit score that’s at least four steps below investment grade at all three major rating firms, Egypt is one of the riskiest nations coming to the market since the coronavirus pandemic dried up funding sources in March. The country is looking to replicate a sale of 40-year notes in November after securing a fresh batch of cash from the International Monetary Fund.

Egypt is turning to foreign investors to plug a financing gap of about $10 billion in 2020, according to estimates by EFG Hermes and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Some of its main foreign-currency sources, including tourism, remittances and Suez Canal receipts, have plummeted due to the virus outbreak.

Budget Buffers

The yield on Egypt’s dollar bond due 2049 rose 10 basis points to 8.84% on Thursday, paring a drop of 28 basis points earlier in the week. Funding costs would be among the highest for an emerging-market sovereign since mid-March, with Bahrain selling 10-year notes at a yield of 7.4%.

The North African country is banking on funding momentum after securing $2.8 billion in emergency cash from the IMF. The government in Cairo is also seeking more than $5 billion from the Washington-based lender under a separate Stand-by Arrangement and $4 billion from other sources, an official told Bloomberg last week.

“Authorities are likely moving preemptively to raise additional buffers amid an uncertain global environment,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, the head of macroeconomic research at Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes.

BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc are bookrunners on the deal.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.