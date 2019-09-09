Egypt to Approach Banks Soon for Bond Sale of Up to $7 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt will approach investment banks “very soon” to advise on a plan to raise between $3 billion and $7 billion from international debt markets by June, a Finance Ministry official said.

The so-called request for proposal is being prepared and will be sent to banks imminently, Deputy Minister of Finance Khaled Abd Elrahman said Monday in an interview in Cairo. He didn’t give more specifics on the timeline.

Egypt is seeking to raise as much as $7 billion from international markets in the fiscal year that ends in June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told reporters earlier Monday. That could include the North African country’s first Panda, Samurai, sukuk and green bonds -- as well as euro- and dollar-denominated bonds -- as Egypt wants “to diversify its debt instruments and currencies,” he said.

Egypt was able to return to global bond markets in 2017, lowering the nation’s borrowing costs overseas as domestic interest rates soared amid a far-reaching economic reform program. The government is now seeking to vary its instruments and gradually move toward longer-term credit in order to reduce the burden for one of the Middle East’s most indebted countries.

Maait said Monday that foreign holdings in Egypt’s Treasury bills and bonds currently stand at about $20 billion.

READ: Egypt Seeks Non-Loan IMF Deal by October, Finance Minister Says

To contact the reporter on this story: Mirette Magdy in Cairo at mmagdy1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.