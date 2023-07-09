You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Egypt to Host Sudan Neighbors Summit as Conflict Rages
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt will host a meeting of Sudan’s neighbors on July 13, in a gathering aimed at discussing ways to the end the ruinous conflict and mitigate its impact on the surrounding nations.
The aim of the meeting is to establish “new mechanisms” to help settle the crisis in coordination with regional and international players, Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for Egypt’s presidency, said in a statement. Further details on who may be attending or if representatives from Sudan’s rival sides will be present weren’t provided.
Read: Sudan’s Civil Conflict Spreads South as Peace Talks Falter
Fighting between Sudan’s military and a rival paramilitary force has dragged on for over 10 weeks, leaving hundreds dead. Peace efforts held in Saudi Arabia have failed to result in any significant agreement, and repeated cease-fires have largely been ignored.
The conflict has forced more than 500,000 people to flee the country and another two million internally displaced, according to the United Nations.
