Egypt to Introduce Currency Hedging, Central Bank Governor Says
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is stepping up its presence in the currency derivatives market, with a plan to add instruments for hedging contracts, said Hassan Abdalla, the nation’s acting central bank governor.
“We will make an index for the Egyptian pound through a group of other currencies in addition to gold in order to change the culture that we are linked to the dollar,” Abdalla said Sunday at an economic conference in Cairo.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank will announce inflation rates by year-end, along with future targets, he said.
