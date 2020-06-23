(Bloomberg) --

Egypt will lift a curfew and allow cafes and restaurants to operate with limited capacity from this weekend, as it gradually reopens the economy after three months of coronavirus-related restrictions.

The nighttime curfew will end on June 27, the cabinet said Tuesday. Restaurants, cafes, cinemas and sporting clubs will be allowed to reopen that day, with capacity initially capped at 25%, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised press briefing.

The Arab world’s most populous nation has reported 56,809 cases of Covid-19, including 2,278 deaths. It announced 1,576 new cases on Monday.

Mosques and churches will be allowed to reopen, although weekly mass prayers will remain suspended. Public transport will be allowed to run from 4 a.m. until midnight, while shops will be asked to close by 9 p.m. and eateries by 10 p.m. Beaches and parks will remain shut.

