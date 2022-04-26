(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s president ordered sweeping measures to help the nation overcome the current economic challenges, including moves to list military-owned firms on the stock market and boost private sector participation in state-run businesses.

The proposals, announced Tuesday evening, come as the Arab world’s most populous nation is looking to push through a global economic crunch linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed energy and food prices up. Egyptian authorities have already allowed their currency to depreciate against the U.S. dollar and have reached out for support from the Gulf Arab states and the International Monetary Fund.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi also instructed the government to provide support to wheat farmers, establish a committee to organize a national dialogue on ways out of the current crisis, and boosting support for the private sector as a key driver of growth, according to the state-run Ahram Gate news website. The initiative calls for raising $10 billion annually, over four years, through private sector participation in public assets.

El-Sisi has been urging the cabinet to take steps to minimize the impact of the current economic challenges on the nation. But inflation has been accelerating, and is expected to climb even higher after the central bank let the pound slide by more than 15%. That move followed an exodus of foreign investment from the local debt market -- money on which Egypt had relied heavily in recent years.

The president instructed the government to continue to provide basic commodities to citizens at subsidized prices until the end of the year. Egypt had been looking to ease its hefty subsidy bill, but the latest decisions suggest some of those moves may be postponed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.