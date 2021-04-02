Egypt to Participate in New Talks Over Dam With Ethiopia, Sudan

Egypt’s foreign minister is traveling to Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa to join a new round of negotiations with Sudan and Ethiopia about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Participation comes at the invitation of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, the current chairman of the African Union.

Egypt aims for a serious and effective negotiation process to reach a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam, according to the ministry.

Talks are set to start Saturday.

