Egypt plans to recalculate the compensation it demanded from the owner of Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez canal in March.

“We will recalculate our demand in today’s court session,” the Suez Canal Authority’s lawyer Nabil Zidan said Saturday, ahead of a hearing in the town of Ismailia. He didn’t elaborate on what that means for the lawsuit or what the new figure will be.

The authority was claiming more than more than $916 million in damages linked to the waterway’s six-day closure, which roiled shipping markets. But it lowered the figure in out-of-court negotiations to $550 million, saying it has miscalculated the value of the cargoes aboard of the ship earlier. The ship’s insurers say the demand is still too high.

The Ever Given’s owner has offered to pay $150 million, according to the SCA, which says that doesn’t cover losses of transit fees, damage to the waterway and costs of equipment and labor.

The 400-meter-long Ever Given was freed on March 29 after a salvage operation and sailed to the Great Bitter Lake, about halfway along the canal, where it has been kept ever since.

