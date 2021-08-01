(Bloomberg) --

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it backed the “legitimate aspirations” of the Tunisian people, offering its support to the North African nation’s president after he froze parliament and fired the prime minister.

The statement said Egypt had “confidence in the wisdom and ability of the Tunisian presidency to move the country from the current crisis” soon.

The steps last week by Tunisian President Kais Saied had thrust the country into its more serious constitutional crisis since the 2011 uprising that ousted the longtime leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Saied has said he acted to save the nation from plunging deeper into chaos, though his critics, most notably the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party, dubbed his actions a coup.

