President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi thanked countries that had come to Egypt’s aid with economic support and warned against attempts to stoke regional strife.

He appeared to be commenting on social media reports that Saudi Arabia was frustrated with the process of Egypt’s economic reforms. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states have pledged billions in aid and investments to shore up an economy hit by the ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia, which has not commented on the reports. has been a key source of financial support for Egypt since 2013, pumping in tens of billions of dollars in grants, deposits and investments.

“We’re keen, as a state, to maintain good relations with everyone,” Sisi said in televised comments Thursday.

“Are we going to follow sites that seek to stir strife between us and our brothers?” he asked. Egyptians should “remain silent” or focus on saying positive statements, he said.

On Wednesday Egypt revived a stalled plan to sell stakes in state-run companies and officials are seeking interest from Gulf sovereign funds and other investors.

