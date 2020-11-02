(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s government may be forced to take “difficult decisions” if people continue to ignore safety measures aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

The premier, speaking during a cabinet meeting, said there appears to be a “lack of commitment” by some in terms of following safety measures. Madbouly asked authorities to follow through with fining individuals who fail to comply with requirements to wear masks while riding in public transportation or visiting malls and government buildings.

