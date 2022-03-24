(Bloomberg) -- The world’s top wheat importer won’t hold its next international tender before mid-May, Egypt’s supply minister said, as it it turns to the local harvest while the war in Ukraine sends prices surging.

The announcement comes after the country scrapped its past two tenders as participation dwindled and offer prices soared in the wake of the conflict. Egypt often pauses its tenders near this time as its local crop is collected, but a three-month break would to be a lengthier than usual lull in purchases.

The country’s General Authority for Supply Commodities, which sources the grain for a subsidized bread program, last booked wheat in mid-February.

Egypt’s economy is coming under increasing pressure from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the two countries now at war previously providing Egypt with much of its wheat.

Read More: We’re Seeing a Historic Disruption of the World’s Wheat Supply

Authorities target buying 5 million to 6 million tons of local wheat this season, minister Aly El-Moselhy told Bloomberg on Thursday.

Cairo, which has received all the Russian wheat it previously ordered, is exploring alternative sources and will hold talks with Argentina next week, he said.

Talks continue with India, while a potential trade of Egyptian fertilizer exports for Romanian wheat may be discussed at a diplomatic level between the two countries, according to the minister.

The most populous Arab nation let its currency weaken markedly on Monday and this week said it’s seeking support from the International Monetary Fund.

Read also: Egypt Hikes Interest Rates and Lets Pound Fall to Absorb Shocks

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.