(Bloomberg) -- EgyptAir will resume flights to Qatar after a three-year dispute that pitted the gas-rich emirate against other Gulf nations and Egypt ended last week.

The carrier plans a daily flight to Qatar and may add a second if there’s demand, EgyptAir Holding Co.’s chairman, Roshdy Zakaria, said Tuesday by text message. A date for resumption hasn’t been set.

SkyNews Arabiya reported earlier that Egypt will reopen its airspace to Qatari flights and the national carriers of both will resume routes, citing Egyptian civilian aviation authorities. A spokesperson for that authority told Bloomberg they didn’t yet have information on Qatari flights.

The North African country, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, agreed to fully restore ties with Qatar. Saudi-Qatar cross-border flights were due to resume on Monday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.