(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian inflation slowed as food prices rose at a more moderate pace amid efforts by authorities to offset the impact of a dramatic currency flotation aimed at turning around the battered economy.

Consumer prices in urban areas climbed an annual 33.3% in March compared with 35.7% in February, state statistics agency CAPMAS said Monday. On a monthly basis, prices were up 1%, a sharp decline from the monthly rate in February. The monthly rate was the lowest since October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Food and beverage prices, the largest single component of the inflation basket, climbed 45% annually and 0.7% month-on-month.

Many economists had expected a new surge in the inflation rate after Egyptian authorities on March 6 took the long-awaited step of loosening the reins on the currency. After trading at a stable rate for more than a year, the pound tumbled more than 38% against the dollar, helping seal a new $8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund that was swiftly followed by fresh financing pledges from the World Bank and European Union.

The IMF had long called on Egypt to allow greater currency flexibility, but the authorities had been wary of the social impact of another round of prices hikes spurred by the move. They finally took action after a landmark $35 billion investment deal with the United Arab Emirates in late February helped build up Egypt’s foreign-reserves buffers.

Four devaluations of the pound since early 2022 have piled pressure on the North African nation’s 105 million-plus population, forcing many households to cut consumption on food, clothing and other items. A March 22 hike in fuel prices also added to costs.

The authorities have enacted wage hikes and boosted interest rates to a historic high in an attempt to soften the blow from the pound’s tumble. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said March 18 he expects prices to decline as more foreign currency becomes available, facilitating imports.

