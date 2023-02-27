27m ago
Egyptian Minister to Visit Turkey Amid Push to Restore Ties
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will visit Turkey on Monday to show solidarity after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes, the Turkish government said.
Shoukry will visit the quake-hit city of Adana and then go to Mersin Port, where an aid ship from Egypt will arrive, according to a statement from Turkey’s foreign ministry. He is also scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Relations between the two countries have been sour over Turkey’s support for Islamists, and spiraled down further with the 2013 military ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi. They also backed opposite sides in conflict in Libya.
World Cup Handshake Marks New Breakthrough in Egypt-Turkey Feud
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi shook hands at the World Cup in November and Erdogan said he hoped for high-level talks to repair ties.
