(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian police arrested a man who was carrying a makeshift explosive device near the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry said the man, 24, was carrying a bottle full of a flammable liquid that caught fire, adding that preliminary investigations suggested the man intended to carry out an “aggressive act.” No injuries were reported.

The embassy warned U.S. citizens against coming to the downtown area where it’s located. It later tweeted that it had resumed operations.

Egyptian security forces are waging a campaign against Islamic-State affiliated militants operating in northern Sinai. In April they reported that one of the group’s leaders had been killed.

Militant attacks intensified in Egypt after the 2013 military-backed popular uprising that ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. The attacks have been largely concentrated in the restive Sinai Peninsula, but the militants have also repeatedly hit targets on the mainland, including churches and the Italian consulate in Cairo.

