(Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for steeper declines in the Egyptian pound, with the North African nation expected to seal a preliminary deal with the International Monetary Fund in just days.

Derivatives traders stepped up bets that Egypt will let its pound weaken further after the IMF -- which favors greater currency flexibility -- said it expects to reach a staff-level agreement with the North African nation “very soon.”

“I would expect the fast pace of weakening to start now,” said Gordon G. Bowers, a London-based analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. It would be a key step for Egypt before it can win the approval of the IMF’s executive board for a new loan, he said.

Some of the world’s biggest banks have said the Egyptian pound is still too expensive amid a surge in the US dollar -- even after the central bank devalued it by about 15% in March. The nation is grappling with a shortage of the US currency and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg Economics estimates the pound needs to weaken to 24.6 “to bring Egypt’s trade deficit to a reasonable level.”

In the non-deliverable forwards market, the one-month contract on the pound slumped to as much as 21.7 per dollar while the three-month slid to 22.9, on course for their weakest close ever. The latter bet signals a 14% drop in the currency, which reached a record low of 19.7031 per dollar in offshore trading on Monday. Before its devaluation in March, the pound had been kept stable against the greenback for about two years.

Egypt may opt for a faster pace of depreciation of the pound, rather than another one-time devaluation as a sharper move in the currency risks fueling price pressures, Bowers said. Inflation is the core problem of Egypt’s economy, and a 10% increase in the dollar would contribute to a 4% jump in the inflation rate, Hisham Ezz El-Arab, a senior adviser to the central bank’s acting governor, said Sunday.

“It boils down to exchange-rate policy in Egypt,” IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in Washington on Friday. “It has to be thoughtfully designed.”

Egypt’s dollar bonds rebounded Monday on optimism for an IMF deal. The security due 2032 rose 1.3 cents to 60.1 cents on the dollar after falling every single day last week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.