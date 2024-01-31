(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian stocks plunged Wednesday, slowing their strongest monthly rally in eight years amid growing bets on a currency devaluation.

The benchmark EGX30 stock index slumped as much as 7%, trimming its monthly gains to 14%. Meanwhile, derivative traders are rushing to raise their bets for a devaluation of the Egyptian pound. In the non-deliverable forwards market, the pound’s 12-month contract has dropped to 65, a record low, while 3-month contracts were trading around 50.

Stocks were among the few buffers against a devaluation-inflation spiral. Now, the market has adopted a “sell the fact” mood, with equities being sold off as rumors about an impending pound depreciation intensify, according to Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio manager at East Capital International AB in Dubai.

“Despite the potential for a negative short-term impact, pound depreciation should be seen as a positive step forward, considering that the economic deadlock, fueled by currency concerns, has persisted for some time,” he added.

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark deposit rate at 19.25%, according to a Bloomberg survey. But economists from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley see rate hikes.

Read more: Goldman, Pictet Like Egypt Dollar Bonds as Pessimism Overdone

Egypt is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, with the Israel-Hamas war adding to the pressure. Cairo is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund to increase its $3 billion rescue program. Moody’s says there’s a high likelihood the threshold can be raised to as much as $10 billion.

