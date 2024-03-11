(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian stocks resumed a world-beating stock rally after the North African nation devalued its currency and secured fresh funding to ease pressure on its economy.

The country’s EGX30 Index climbed 15% in the past three sessions, recovering from an initial drop after the currency was floated and hit a record low versus the dollar. The index has more than doubled over the past year, outperforming all stock benchmarks in the world in that period except for Argentina in local currency terms.

Egypt secured an $8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund last week, adding to a recent $35 billion investment commitment from the United Arab Emirates which included a plan to develop a premium area on the North African nation’s Mediterranean coast known as Ras El-Hekma. It also delivered its biggest interest rate hike ever and allowed its pound to weaken by as much as 38%.

It’s a less rosy backdrop in dollar terms, with the index down 13% this year versus a 38% gain in local currency terms, though foreigners are expected to slowly return.

“Confidence in the foreign exchange liquidity situation is seen improving slowly,” said Allen Sandeep, director of research at Naeem Holding in Cairo. “There are early signals of foreign portfolio investors re-entering the market due to improvement in sentiment.”

So far, it’s Egyptians who are the most active in the market. They amounted for 91% of the value traded in February, and represented a similar figure last week, according to data from the stock exchange. Locals have been snapping up equities to hedge against inflation to protect their savings.

Banking and real estate stocks are seen as the biggest beneficiaries of the recent developments in Egypt. Lenders like Commercial International Bank are expected to be supported via the 600 basis-point interest rate hike, while real estate developers like Talaat Moustafa Group are seen as key winners from the Ras El-Hekma deal.

Talaat Moustafa is up about 800% over the past 12 months. Commercial International Bank has gained 86% in the same period. The large gains have boosted Egyptian stocks’ valuations. The EGX30 Index is trading at 8.8 times forward earnings, above the average of 7.3 times over the past five years.

“Valuations are not that cheap, either because of the use of equities as a hedge to inflation and devaluation by local investors or because of the big spike in real estate equities before and after the Ras El Hekma project announcement,” said Dubai-based Hasnain Malik, emerging market equity strategist at Tellimer.

