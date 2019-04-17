Egyptians to Vote on Presidential Term Extension This Weekend

(Bloomberg) -- Egyptians will begin voting on Friday in a national referendum on constitutional changes that would allow President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to stay in power as long as 2030, the country’s Supreme Elections Commission announced.

“Go down, participate, you’re voice will be heard,” SEC chief Lasheen Ibrahim said in a televised press conference.

Surprising None, El-Sisi Gets Egypt Lawmakers’ Nod Through 2030

Egyptian expatriates will cast their ballots from April 19-21 while voting in the country will run from April 20-22, he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tarek El-Tablawy in Cairo at teltablawy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.